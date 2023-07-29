Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 918 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

