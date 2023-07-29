Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

