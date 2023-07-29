Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,664 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 686,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 498.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 146,100 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

