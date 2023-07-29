Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.