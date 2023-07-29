Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DLH in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DLH by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DLH by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLHC. StockNews.com began coverage on DLH in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.25 on Friday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.37.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

