Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

KBWP stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $72.41 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $209.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3293 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

