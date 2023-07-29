Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $30.82 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

