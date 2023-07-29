Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

