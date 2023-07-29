Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,830,000 after buying an additional 203,818 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

