Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $132.38 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.