Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.