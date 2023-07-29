Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Holdings Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after buying an additional 1,322,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 836,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 348,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $29.62 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

