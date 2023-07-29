APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of APA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.12.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

