Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

