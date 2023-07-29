Arizona State Retirement System Has $584,000 Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GAP were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.93. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -374.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. TheStreet raised GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

