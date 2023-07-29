Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,414 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,329 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,376,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,460,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 367,735 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 339,724 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

