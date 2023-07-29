Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,550,000 after purchasing an additional 695,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.25. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

