Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $1,830,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Autoliv by 50.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $1,504,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Autoliv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $659,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

