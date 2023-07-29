Autumn Glory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,448,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 372,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.05.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

