Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,126 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RB Global by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $64.37 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.92.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

