Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Raymond James by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after acquiring an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,398,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raymond James by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after acquiring an additional 591,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.7 %

RJF stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

