Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,540 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

SpartanNash stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $775.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.67. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 116.22%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

