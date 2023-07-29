Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 808 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 676,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

