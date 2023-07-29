Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,538 Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 136,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period.

URNM opened at $33.50 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

