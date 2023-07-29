Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 119 shares of company stock worth $160,092. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,447.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,364.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,343.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 77.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.