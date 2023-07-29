Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in International Paper by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

