Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,605 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

SOFI opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.