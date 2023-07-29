Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 264 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,315,000 after buying an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,106,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSM opened at $99.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

