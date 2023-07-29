Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $23.45 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.83%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

