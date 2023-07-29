Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

