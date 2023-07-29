Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,631.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $65.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.