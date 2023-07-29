Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

