Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,586,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,472,000 after purchasing an additional 140,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRS opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

