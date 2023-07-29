Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,004,000 after purchasing an additional 860,740 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

