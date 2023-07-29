Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.21 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.86, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

