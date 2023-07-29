Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

