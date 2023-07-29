Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.25. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $169.07.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

