Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $226,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

