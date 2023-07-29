Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $264,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

