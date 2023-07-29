Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $360,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 463,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

