Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $968,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

