Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDNI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 452.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 40,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.