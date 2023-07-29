Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $287,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 54,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.