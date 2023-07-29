Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $68,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,540,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $68,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,540,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 7,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $64,777.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,830 shares of company stock valued at $13,637,263,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. Research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

