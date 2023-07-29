Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.81 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

