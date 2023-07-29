Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

