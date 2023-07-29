Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,708,000 after purchasing an additional 918,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,074,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $32.29 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

