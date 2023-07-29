Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

