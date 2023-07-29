Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

TC Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TRP opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

