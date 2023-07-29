Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $256,000 in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 139,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

CFO opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

